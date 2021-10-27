House of the Week: Mile Tree Marvelous

Mile Tree Village is a small and quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood surrounded by the residential area bordered by highway 213 and E. Campus Ave. with proximity to both Washington College and Chestertown’s Historic District amenities. This property has great appeal from its corner lot location and the house’s modified Cape Cod style architecture. The mix of taupe lap and board and batten siding matches the bark of the mature trees framing the house. The massing is very pleasing with the main wing’s side gable roofline and the garage’s front gable roofline connected by the charming breezeway with a two-bay front porch framed with arched headers above the pilasters and the center column. The garage’s gable roof setback from the front wall and the side dormer windows add more architectural character.

The main entry door opens into the foyer with a single run staircase beside a hall leading past the library/office with built-in millwork next to the powder room. To the left of the foyer is a spacious living room sunlit from two front and two side windows and more built-in millwork for books and family photographs. At the rear wall, a wide cased opening leads to the open plan family-dining-kitchen area with the stained perimeter molding and the dropped beams creating a coffered ceiling. The family room seating is grouped around the fireplace at the interior wall and behind the seating area is the offset dining room with the fireplace visible from the dining table. The open plan has abundant sunlight from the family room side window, the dining room’s triple window and side French doors to the screened porch. The galley kitchen overlooks the family room and has an exterior door directly to the screened porch for ease of serving meals.

From the kitchen area, a short hall leads to the breezeway interior and to the garage. Instead of a pantry cabinet in the kitchen, there is a pantry room with an exterior window for daylight, shelving, counters and space for a R/F. Next to the pantry is a second stair that leads to the upper area over the garage that contains a full suite with a seating area, bedroom and bath. The pitched ceiling with an exposed collar beams, gable end walls with windows, transoms above and double windows tucked into dormers of the side walls create a great space for an extended stay. The other guest rooms are on the second floor of the main wing with their interior architecture created by the shed roof at the rear of the house and large windows overlooking the landscape below.

The main floor master suite is located at the rear of the house is an addition that is set back to respect the main wing of the house and accessed by a doorway off the family room. The laundry is located behind the family room for easy access to all the bedrooms. The primary suite takes maximum advantage from its being a one story space with pitched ceilings and skylights. The primary bedroom is a serene retreat with warm blue walls that extend at each end of the room to the gable ridge and a fireplace flanked by single windows and another window at the front wall for sunlight. The warm blue walls accentuate the crisp white bed linens on the pencil post bed frame.

The front room of the suite has a bay window at desk height that creates a space for office work and the pitched ceiling makes this cozy space seem larger than it is. Two spacious walk-in closets and a bath with the large shower’s front glass wall, tiled floor and walls complete the suite. The primary suite has its own entrance to the random stone terrace and walkways through the private landscaped yard.

I saw pictures of this house before its renovation and the upgrades that were done greatly enhanced this house. The floor plan has an easy flow among the rooms and is zoned well with the main floor primary suite, second floor guest rooms and the bedroom suite over the garage with its own interior stair. Lovely setting of mature trees in a great neighborhood with a screened porch for warm weather living- wonderful property!

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.