Mid-Shore Education: A Chat with Gunston School’s John Lewis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is instinctively hard for any thoughtful leader of an institution to use the word “thriving” to categorize the current state of their enterprise while the country recovers from an international health crisis. Yet, that might be the only word applied to The Gunston School these days.

At a time when many other schools need to slowly work their way back from the devastation that COVID-19 brought to secondary education, Headmaster John Lewis reports in his latest Spy interview on the fact that the Centreville-based Gunston is firing on all cylinders.

Not only is the school hitting record enrollment numbers, with now more than 230 students attending the 9-12 grade school, but, with the exception of the first dark months of the pandemic, those young people have been in the physical classroom as well.

In fact, with this remarkable stability in place, Headmaster Lewis is not thinking of keeping the status quo. He and his board of trustees have now embarked on a new strategic vision intended to allow the school’s physical plant to catch up with the kind of school Gunston has grown into since becoming a co-ed high school in 1995. That includes plans for more STEM classroom space, a dedicated performing arts center, and the addition of an athletic center that matches Gunston’s ever-expanding sports teams and fitness requirements.

The Spy drove over to talk with John Lewis a few weeks ago to hear about this remarkable phase in Gunston’s 110-year history as he begins his twelve-year as its headmaster.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about The Gunston School please go here.