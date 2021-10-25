MENU

October 25, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chestertown Town Council Election: Jose Medrano

Editor Note: This is the last in our series of profiles of candidates running for Town Council positions in the November 2 election. Jose Medrano is a candidate running for councilmember of the Third Ward.

Jose Medrano is a familiar face in Chestertown, both from his moving company Men on the Move, and his presence at Chestertown’s Saturday Market representing his family’s coffee business.

Wearing both business hats has given him an opportunity to listen to the concerns and hopes of the community and he has recently set his sights on being the eyes and ears of Ward 3 and representing them in the town council. Here, Jose talks about how he discovered Chestertown 17 years ago, raised a family, started his own business, and why he wants to be of service to the community 

We look forward to hearing more from Jose Medrano during the October 26 League of Women Voters Candidates Forum online on October 2, details forthcoming. The Kent County Public Library will host the Zoom meeting.  Citizens can participate by joining the meeting here:  

The Spy recently interviewed Jose at The White Swan Tavern.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.

 

