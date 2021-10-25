MENU

October 25, 2021

Audrey Clemens No Sew Ornament Class

star ball ornament

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Audrey Clemens No Sew Ornament Class

Come join us for a fun and festive time of ornament making at the Fiber Arts Center!

We will be working on three easy ornaments that can be given as gifts or to keep and enjoy yourself!

Dates: Friday, November 12 from 6:00 – 9:00pm.
Cost: $15.00

Class Supply List:
Modge Podge (gloss finish), 250 straight pins (seamstress size), measuring tape and scissors

Additional Kit or Other Fees for Student: $15.00

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore, 7 N. 4th St., Denton, MD 21629
Phone 410-479-4296, info@fiberartscenter.com

