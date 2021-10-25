Adkins Mystery Monday: What Kind of Stripy Caterpillar is This?

Happy Mystery Monday! What kind of stripy caterpillar did we find?

Last week we asked you about the Pandorus sphinx moth caterpillar (Eumorpha pandorus)! This caterpillar is known to tuck its head in its body if it feels threatened. It can be found eating grape leaves and Virginia creeper. In its earlier instars, the caterpillar has a horn on its rear end, which is later replaced by a “button.” As an adult, the Pandorus sphinx moth flies around dusk and is a large moth with green, gray, and pink coloration.

