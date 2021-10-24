WC-ALL Announces Its November Learn-at-Lunch

If you would like to get a sense of what is happening to immigrants at the US/Mexican Border, you will want to attend an apolitical presentation at WC-ALL’s November 18th Learn-At-Lunch, the last lunch event for calendar year 2021. Wendy Cronin will present “A Journey to the US/Mexican Border.” Wendy spent 10 days in December 2019 at a location near Nogales, AZ, where she observed conditions involving food provision, primary healthcare, and schooling on the Mexican side as well as water drops and desert searches for lost migrants on the U.S. side. She also observed a court hearing in Tucson for captured migrants illegally crossing the border. Hear her describe what she saw and experienced.

Ms. Cronin is a retired epidemiologist who worked at the Maryland Department of Health for 26 years focusing on tuberculosis control. She was principal investigator for a national TB Research Consortium funded by the CDC. She spent 15 years working in undeveloped countries, most recently consulting with the World Health Organization and Hopkins University in TB prevention among vulnerable populations. She has taught several courses at WC-ALL focusing primarily on tuberculosis and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

A buffet lunch will be served at noon followed by the presentation at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club. The fee for members is $20, for non-members $25. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, November 11, and you must make a reservation and payment in advance.

To make a reservation contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 and then send a check made out to WC-ALL and mail it to 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620.