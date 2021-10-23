Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit Seeks Student Leaders and Sponsors

ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society (CES) will co-host the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Gibson Center for the Arts on Washington College’s campus in Chestertown. The Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit is a student-centric, conference-style experience celebrating environmental action led by local youth in middle and high school. Students interested in leadership, problem solving, and environmental activism are encouraged to apply now to become a Summit Student Leader. This event is inspired by the annual LowerShore Youth Environmental Action Summit co-hosted by the Ward Museum and Wicomico Environmental Trust.

Summit highlights will include networking with professionals across environmental fields, access to volunteer and internship opportunities, and engaging sessions and resources to inspire youth to take environmental action into their own hands. Student registration to attend the summit will open this winter at uppershoresummit.weebly.com.

The Upper Shore Summit is seeking middle and high school students to serve as Student Leaders and play a direct role in planning the interactive, inspiring event. A few key roles available for student leaders include identifying summit themes, keynote, and session speakers, and designing press and social media campaigns. Student leaders will meet virtually throughout the winter with ShoreRivers and Washington College CES staff. This experience is an excellent addition to college resumes or job applications.

Student leaders must apply by October 31, 2021, by visiting uppershoresummit.weebly.com/students and clicking apply to become a student leader. Applications are open to middle and high school students in public, private, and home school in Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Kent, and Cecil Counties.

The Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit is also seeking event sponsors who want to support local youth in environmental action. Please contact ShoreRivers Director of Education Suzanne Sullivan at ssullivan@shorerivers.org to learn more about sponsorship. Students participating in the summit will be expected to follow COVID protocols and CDC guidelines as directed by Washington College.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org