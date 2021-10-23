Delmarva Review: Compulsion by Susan Roney-O’Brien

Author’s note: “Each day, a young woman runs past my home. What drives her pace, pushes her on? She runs fifteen miles a day alone, on country roads. I tried stepping into her shoes, tried to understand, imagined a past that could not be faced, a hurt that could not be undone. The repeated pounding of soles on pavement became a meditation, a saving grace.”

Compulsion

She grinds her teeth,

slides Nikes onto white feet,

jogs from house to drive,

onto the gray asphalt,

arms pumping.

Outside there is only

pulse and breath, knees

and thighs. Each stride

past Overlook Pond

pulls her beyond

her mother’s eyes.

Crows jeer from pines

clouds crowd sky.

The past is an abscess

under her tongue

she finds each time

she runs. What she carries

devours her balance,

drives her body.

She wants to sleek

her body down,

become a machine,

each step a calibration,

face, stone, body hard,

sexless, skin and bone.

What she runs toward

is unknown; what

she carries, a parasite

burrowing into her bones,

she bears alone.

⧫

Susan Roney-O’Brien’s poetry has been nominated for seven Pushcart Prizes. She has published Farmwife, winner of the William and Kingman Page Poetry Book Award, Earth (Cat Rock Press), Legacy of the Last World (WordTech), Bone Circle, and Thira (both by Kelsay Books). She is the Summer Writing Series Coordinator for the Stanley Kunitz Boyhood Home and lives in Princeton, Massachusetts.

