Chestertown Town Council Election: Ted Gallo

This is one in a series of profiles of candidates running for Town Council positions in the November 2 election. Ted Gallo is a candidate for Third Ward council member.

Ted Gallo and family discovered Chestertown during a visit to Downrigging Weekend and made the leap from the Western Shore to Kent County in 2009. Having finished a Master’s program at Salisbury University, Gallo is a social worker for the State of Maryland. He previously worked at the Whitsitt Center in Chestertown.

Gallo also has a strong appreciation for the history of the region and as a member of the Historic District Commission, he gained a greater understanding of some of the Town’s challenges along with desire to participate in its future.

We look forward to hearing more from Ted Gallo during the October 26 League of Women Voters Candidates Forum online on October 2, details forthcoming.

The Kent County Public Library will host the Zoom meeting. Citizens can participate by joining the meeting here

The Spy recently interviewed Ted at The White Swan Tavern.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.