Chestertown Goes Bocce

It’s the sport of the season. This fall there were forty-eight teams that played Bocce in Wilmer park on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. All players are members of Ye Olde Town Bocce League. Teams compete on an assigned schedule and finalized the season with play-offs between the two highest scoring teams. The most rewarding game of the season for the “Dragonflies” was September 28th, a warm sunny afternoon, Chester River glistening in the background. Play begins against the “Kent Center” team. This is not about wining, but about heart felt effort. The game went on for almost two hours, teams cheering one another, supporting each other, encouraging each other and having fun. For the “Dragonflies” this was the very best game of the season and “Kent Center” was spectacular!