Chestertown Garden Club Members Flower Show “Hello Gourd-Geous”

The club held a members challenge competition to further enhance flower show skills. Working in teams to create a design that must include the use of a gourd as the principal design feature. Amazing entries were evaluated by Accredited District One Flower Show Judges. This is an excellent opportunity for new members to develop confidence that will encourage future participation in more formal shows. Each entry was judged on principals of design, creativity, plant material use and overall presentation. Members and their guests were invited to return in the afternoon for a cocktail party to celebrate the winning entries.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC on November 2, 2021, 10:30 AM, at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club “TIME TO PRUNE” with quest speaker Cindy King. Cindy will speak and demonstrate techniques of pruning so that we may work in our gardens with an understanding of plants, and how to control their growth patterns. Cindy has been running the garden center at the Mill at Kingstown for 21 years. She is a certified professional horticulturist through the Maryland Nursery, Landscape, and Greenhouse Association, and serves as a board member of the MNLGA’S education committee as well as serving on the Board of Directors.

No charge or pre-register.