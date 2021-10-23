MENU

October 23, 2021

Chesapeake Lens: Running Up the Sound by Jay Fleming

Rigged for oyster dredging, the Smith Island workboat Sheila Ann runs up the sound past Solomons Lump Light in the Kedges Strait. This photograph is featured in the Oystering chapter of Jay Fleming’s new book, Island Life.

