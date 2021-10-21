Chestertown Council Wards 1 and 3 Forum

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor a virtual forum for candidates for Chestertown Town Council Wards 1 and 3. The forum will be held October 26th at 7:00pm. Robert Miller and Tim O’Brien in Ward 1 and Jose Medrano and Edward Gallo in Ward 3will answer questions prepared by the League, in addition to questions from the audience.

The Kent County Public Library will host the Zoom meeting. Citizens can participate by joining the meeting at: https://marylandlibraries.zoom.us/j/99087501917

or listen at: One tap mobile:

US: +13017158592,,99087501917# or +14703812552,,99087501917#

Questions from the audience can be submitted through the chat function of the webinar. A recording of the forum will be available on the League of Women’s Voters Website: kent-lwvmdmaryland.nationbuilder.com.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.