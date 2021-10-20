Benedictine Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New, Accessible Playground Transformation

Benedictine hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 13, to celebrate the newest editions to the accessible playground on their Ridgely campus and all who made these upgrades possible.

Benedictine began planning for this multi-phased playground project ten years ago in an effort to meet the changing physical and developmental needs of its students. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore provided generous financial assistance for phase 1, which included removing outdated, inaccessible equipment and replacing it with bright, accessible components. As Benedictine has continued to evolve and grow in size over the past decade, additional donor support has enabled the organization to transform the playground in a more comprehensive way. The recently-added phase 2 components will provide increased accessibility and inclusivity. More importantly, these additions will accommodate the unique challenges of both current and future students.

Attendees of the ribbon cutting ceremony included donors, parents, community members, Benedictine leadership and staff members. Also in attendance were Secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities, Carol Beatty, and Caroline County Commissioners Larry Porter and Dan Franklin, and Senator Adelaide Eckardt joined Benedictine for the reception.

Photo: Lead donors John Johnson and Denise Kaczmarczyk help Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans cut the ribbon to mark the grand unveiling of Benedictine’s newly upgraded accessible playground.

Benedictine’s Chief Advancement Officer, Claudia Cunningham, offered words of welcome at the start of the ceremony, and Executive Director Scott Evans spoke about the decade-long project, acknowledging the donors and staff members who made it possible. Education Director Julie Hickey spoke about the impact the new playground would have — not only on Benedictine’s student population, but also on their families and the other individuals supported by the organization. Adaptive Physical Education Teacher Brett Rhodes and Physical Therapist Haley Miner were largely responsible for the playground’s layout and design. Haley described how the new equipment will accommodate the varying physical and developmental needs of Benedictine students, and allow children to play together, despite differences in their abilities.

Lead donors John Johnson and Denise Kaczmarczyk of Lewes, DE, helped Executive Director Evans cut the ribbon to mark the unveiling of the new playground. Johnson and Kaczmarczyk generously contributed $40,000 to facilitate the completion of phase 2, and prior to the event, they committed an additional $150,000 for the completion of the final phase next spring.

Other donors and contributors included the Maryland State Department of Education, which awarded grant funds from Maryland’s Non-Public Aging Schools Program in 2019; Danny’s Lawn Care & Landscaping, LLC, a Ridgely-based company that provided and installed the woo fiber mulch base; Chaney Enterprises, which donated and delivered 15 tons of recycled concrete; the Mary and Daniel Loughran Foundation, Inc.; the Nora Roberts Foundation; and the Grasonville VFW Post 746

After the ceremony, guests joined Executive Director Scott Evans in Heritage Hall for light refreshments. Scott again offered his gratitude and unveiled Benedictine’s “Transforming a Campus to Transform Lives” plan, which includes converting the convent space on campus into a new residential wing for Benedictine School students.

If you wish to support Benedictine’s mission and campus transformation plans, please visit www.benschool.org and click “Donate.”

About Benedictine: Benedictine began with a classroom of 17 children with Down syndrome more than 60 years ago. Our program has grown into one of the most comprehensive providers of services in Maryland for more than 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, MD campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from throughout Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, and for the more than 80 adults ages 22 to 70+ who live in group homes. Guided by our core values of Hospitality, Dignity of Work and Compassionate Caring, our mission is to help each individual reach their greatest potential. Our values and mission are rooted in our founding by the Sisters of St. Benedict. Today, Benedictine is a non-sectarian organization, but we continue to honor and celebrate these values.