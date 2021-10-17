Pickering Creek Annual Bird Seed Sale and First Annual Seed Social

As September winds down, our local birds have finished their breeding season, and the fledglings are striking out on their own. Several birds will be switching their diets from insects to high fat seeds and suets to help them get ready for wintering here, or migrating south. That means it’s time to get your bird feeders back out and clean them. You can run them through the dishwasher, or wash with boiling water and soap.

Birdfeeding helps sustain birds through the harshest winter days as well as provides exciting interactions with birds as you get to see beautiful cardinals, chickadees, nuthatches, goldfinch, titmice, finches and more bouncing around your feeding station every time you peek out your window.

Pickering Creek Audubon Center will be running its annual birdseed sale from Oct 25th to the Nov 9th. We’ll be switching this year from Meyers Seed Company to The Mill of Bel Air. The items available will largely be the same with some differences in quantity and mix styles, with the same high quality if seed. Payment by check or credit card are available this year. Additional donations supporting out work to connect people with nature are always welcome! The largest order wins a free birdfeeder!

Order forms available at https://pickeringcreek.org/get-involved/birdseed-sale/

Seed pick up will be at our First Annual Seed Social on Tuesday Nov 16th from 4 to 6pm at Pickering Creek. Bring your friends, come have a drink and snack on us, meet fellow birders, and pick up your seed! We will have Pickering Creek staff onsite to answer any bird questions you might have and Pickering Director Mark Scallion will share news of the exciting new trails and new programs at Pickering Creek.