MAKEspace at RiverArts – Time to Create & Connect

Do you have an unfinished art project (or 6!) that you’d love to find the time to complete? Or art supplies you’ve always meant to use but can’t seem to squeeze into your busy schedule?

MAKEspace is RiverArts’ drop-in art time for YOU. Make space in your life for art by coming once to see what an hour or two of uninterrupted creative time feels like — or put it on your calendar each week to make a commitment to set aside this time for yourself. Use our space to make something, anything, that delights you.

Who? What? Why? It’s time to get into the open studio! Bring in your current project that you haven’t made time to do. Pick up those pieces of creative genius that have been gathering dust. Get motivated by being in a fresh studio space, no charge, just time to create in an open, informal setting. No cost, no expectations, no criticism, just time to MAKEspace. It’s an experiment in new normal creation – follow the Covid rules (with your mask and well-heeled social distancing skills in place) but break through creative barriers.

When? Tuesday evenings, 6:30 to 8:30pm, from September 14 through November 16.

Where? ArtsAlive! This RiverArts educational space is located next to the Clay Studio at 200 High Street in downtown Chestertown. When the weather is nice, we meet outdoors in front of ArtsAlive!

How much? It’s FREE time, but we would love it if you could leave a small donation.

No RSVP necessary, but if you’d like, you can let us know you’re coming at https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/program/makespace