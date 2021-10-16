“She Shed”, an Upscale Resale Event

The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore will be hosting an upscale resale event called the “She Shed” on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the old News Center location in Easton’s Talbot Town Shopping Center.

This indoor sale of upscale items will benefit the Club’s Scholarship Fund, which is a merit-based scholarship granted to a graduating senior who attends high school in Talbot County and plans to major in horticulture, landscape architecture or design, botany, environmental science, agriculture or a related field.

Garden Club members have been gathering all kinds of interesting and unique items to be sold, including Byers’ Choice Carolers, Limoges china, Italian pottery, Sur La Table, vases, yard art, furniture, beautiful glassware, decorative baskets, attractive flower pots, rugs, women’s accessories, collectable birdhouses and much more! Mark your calendar now to attend this wonderful sale and go home with irresistible treasures at amazing prices!