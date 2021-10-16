Delmarva Review: The Leonids by Anne Yarbrough

Author’s Note: “We were driving back to Delaware from D.C. along Route 301 one night in November during the Leonid meteor shower. The Eastern Shore contains dark-sky patches along there, so I saw the shooting star. M’sing is a mysterious Lenape figure, somewhat deer and somewhat human, thought to have been a local forest guardian. The poem aims to evoke a disquieting unknowability and our human desire for some bright-lit gate (in this instance, the Delaware City Refinery) to protect us from that, even though it doesn’t, really.”

The Leonids

The earth turns toward darkness. The river a dark lash

outward, slips down toward the vast surrounding ocean.

The sense of down, of something falling. Night falls on

the earth the sky falling down, turning dark. The ground

black, the water unfathomable. Not fathomed.

Its measure cannot be taken. M’sing, guardian

of the forest, recedes now into its fathoms

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa where he will wait.

No way to measure the distance along the path,

whereon each step recedes into darkness. Darkness

rises up, collides with darkness falling. The vast

sky collapses onto the water, the ground dis-

appears. The stars recede into the depths of the

sky, which cannot be fathomed. There was a shooting

star, falling down into some unknown place. You might

not have seen, it slipped so traceless by. On this night

we would be glad to gaze upon that bright-lit gate

across the water, that guards the edge of nothing.

♦

Anne Yarbrough’s recent poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Delmarva Review, Poet Lore, Gargoyle, Philadelphia Stories, and Amethyst Review. Her new collection, Refinery, is forthcoming from The Broadkill River Press. She lives in New Castle, Delaware.



