Crossroads Community Announces Appointment of Lt. John Dolgos to Board of Directors

Crossroads Community Inc. announces the appointment of their newest board member Lt. John Dolgos. Dolgos recently retired from the Chestertown Police Department after 30 years of service. “This is the first time we have had a board member from law enforcement,” said Executive Director John Plaskon who is excited about the addition. Following the appointment of Dolgos the Board will comprises of 8 directors who are committed to empowering individuals of behavioral health needs in our community.

Dolgos is set to begin this month and will also serve on the Board of Governance and Development sub-committee. “It’s my honor to be on the board. I hope that my experience in law enforcement and EMS can help in whatever way possible. I look forward to working with everyone. Thanks for the opportunity,” said Dolgos who also volunteered for the Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad for 35 years.

Photo: L-R: Crossroad Community Board members Lt. John Dolgos and Cheryl Saunders and Executive Director John Plaskon.

For more information about Crossroads Community, Inc., and its subsidiary Corsica River Mental Health Services, Inc., contact the administrative office in Centreville at 410-758-3050 or visit www.ccinconline.com and www.crmhsinc.com.