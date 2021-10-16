Church Hill Theatre Announces Auditions

Auditions for Church Hill Theatre’s January production of Neil Simon’s situation comedy Last of the Red Hot Lovers will be held Tuesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 28th at 5:30PM in the theatre office and Saturday morning, October 30th at 10AM in the theatre. The theatre is located at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill and parking is available at the town lot across the street. The theatre office can be accessed from the parking lot.

Director Bonnie Hill is seeking a cast of one man – age 45 – 60; and three women – ages 21 – 50. Familiarity with the script is helpful, but not necessary (scripts will be available at the theatre for perusal). Come prepared to do cold readings from the script and please wear appropriate shoes to move comfortably about the space. Technicians, set constructors, and props assistants are needed as well! For more information, call director Bonnie Hill at 410-708-2870 or email her at bonniehill@zimbracloud.com.

In Last of the Red Hot Lovers – set in 1969 – the sexual revolution is in full swing! Middle-aged restaurateur Barney Cashman wants a piece of the action. In the midst of a mid-life crisis and with no experience as a “hot lover”, he arranges three separate dates with three different women in his mother’s apartment. A depressed housewife, a foul-mouthed vixen, and a young actress line themselves up to meet the overworked Barney. The results are both surprising and hilarious.

Performances of Last of the Red Hot Lovers will be January 28 – February 13, 2022 at Church Hill Theatre; Friday and Saturday performances at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM. Please note that the Church Hill Theatre, Inc. requires proof of vaccination for all audience members, staff, volunteers, performers and Board members at all performances and theatre activities. This policy will remain in effect until further notice.