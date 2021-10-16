Chesapeake Lens: End of the Line by Albie Sayer

There was a time when Maryland’s Eastern Shore was one of the nation’s largest producers of peaches and other stone fruit. Produce was shipped by rail or delivered to ships for distribution up and down the Eastern seaboard and across the country. Alas, in the 1930s, a blight (“brown rot”) that started in New England reached our orchards. Thousands of trees had to be destroyed and Maryland’s fruit industry literally withered on the bough. “End of the Line” by Albie Sayer