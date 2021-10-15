WC Alumna & Leading Delmarva Oncologist to Lead Off College Speaker Series

Dr. Laura D. Kerbin ’88, a leading medical oncologist and Director of Chemotherapy at Riverside Shore Cancer Center in Onancock, VA will be the inaugural speaker in a year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration of the American Chemical Society Approval of the Washington College Program in Chemistry.

Kerbin’s two-part seminar, ONCOLOGY: A Quarter Century of Progress; The Cancer “Moonshot Initiative” at Midpoint, will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM in The Litrenta Lecture Hall of the John S. Toll Science Center, located on the College Campus.

The Cancer “Moonshot Initiative”, launched by President Barack Obama in 2016 and led by then Vice President Joe Biden, is a national effort to accelerate research in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment with the aim of making 10 years’ worth of progress in just 5.

This event is free and open to the public. The College does have an indoor mask policy in place and all attendees will be required to be masked.

The series of three seminars has been designed to recognize Chemistry Alumni who have distinguished themselves in the fields of Chemistry & The Health Sciences.

The additional speakers, both scheduled to speak in the spring semester, are:

John L. Musachio’87, Ph.D., Section Head of Positron Emission Tomography at National Institutes of Health to deliver seminar, “My PET Projects at NIH” – 4:30 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022

Matthew D. Streeter’13, Ph.D., Chemist, Entrada Therapeutics, “Novel Approaches to Engage Targets Previously Considered Inaccessible and Undruggable.” – 5:00 PM Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Chemistry Program at Washington College offers an organic-first curriculum accredited by the American Chemical Society and Maryland Higher Education Commission. The program introduces students to fundamental concepts in chemistry through the lens of organic and biochemistry. This approach allows faculty to introduce material more thematically, gives students the foundation they need for advanced study in chemistry, biology, biochemistry, environmental science, engineering, psychology, medicine, and physics, and better reflects modern chemistry as an interdisciplinary science.

In addition, Washington College is leading the way in a national movement to integrate the principles of green chemistry into the curriculum and to train a new generation of chemists who are especially mindful of its environmental impact.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,100 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.