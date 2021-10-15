Kent County High School Principal Resigns

A letter from Kent County School Superintendent Karen Couch posted on the KCHS School Board website on October 14 announced the resignation of the resignation of KCHS Principal Joe Graf.

Rock Hall Elementary Principal Mrs. Kris Hemstetter has been reassigned to KCHA as principal. Mrs. Gillian Spero will be reassigned as principal of Rock Hall Elementary for the remainder of the school year.

This is a developing story.