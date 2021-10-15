MENU

Sections

More

October 15, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Education Ed Portal Lead Education Ed Portal Lead News News Homepage

Kent County High School Principal Resigns

by Leave a Comment

Share

A letter from Kent County School Superintendent Karen Couch posted on the KCHS School Board website on October 14 announced the resignation of the resignation of KCHS Principal Joe Graf.

Rock Hall Elementary Principal Mrs. Kris Hemstetter has been reassigned to KCHA as principal. Mrs. Gillian Spero will be reassigned as principal of Rock Hall Elementary for the remainder of the school year.

This is a developing story.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *