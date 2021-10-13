Weekend of Amazing Piano Performances Live at The Mainstay

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD is hosting a weekend of world class piano performances. For jazz fans, a rare two piano show featuring pianists Allyn Johnson and Robert Redd on Saturday October 23rd at 8 pm. Classical afficionados will want to attend Sunday October 24th at 4 pm for a classical recital from young Bulgarian piano star Teodora Adzharova. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org. The Mainstay is dedicated to the safety of its patrons, performers, volunteers, and employees. As such The Mainstay requires proof of full vaccination at the door with corresponding ID. Unvaccinated patrons may be admitted if they have documentation of a negative COVID test no greater than 72 hours before the show. Masks required for all patrons at indoor performances when not specifically eating or drinking. If you do not have one, The Mainstay will provide one at the door.

Allyn Johnson and Robert Redd Two Piano Show Saturday October 23rd, 8 pm, $20 online/advance and $25 phone/door.

Dont miss this amazing two piano performance- a meeting of two of the finest pianists anywhere, live on The Mainstay Stage!

Allyn Johnson is a pianist, composer, and arranger whose trademark sound gives brilliance and fortitude to the art of jazz improvisation. Allyn began playing piano at the age of five, got his start playing piano for the youth choir in his uncle’s church. There he honed his inner musical gift. While a student at the University of the District of Columbia, Allyn was mentored by the late great jazz legend Calvin Jones, a venerable figure in the international jazz community. Now Allyn has succeeded Jones as the director in 2005. Johnson has the reputation of being one of the most versatile pianists in the D.C. region, and has leant his talent to stalwarts such as HamiettBlueitt, Warren Wolf and Paul Carr. Johnson has the ability to instantaneously adapt and respond to musical cues, even as he possesses the technical facility to elevate the sonic conversation.

Robert Redd is a current member with The Duke Ellington Orchestra, performing throughout the U.S. and abroad. Most recent tours with the orchestra have included Japan, Singapore, Korea, Israel and London. He was a member of the late Keter Betts trio for 13 years and continues to be pianist and leader for the Wolf Trap Jazz Trio which was started by Betts’. From 1995-1998, Robert was pianist and musical director for singer/songwriter Kenny Rankin. He performs often with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and worked frequently as a member of the Charlie Byrd Trio, and appears on Charlie’s last recording, “For Louis”. Robert can be heard on numerous recordings and is also a QRS recording artist, having recorded two piano rolls for the New York-based company.

Classical pianist Teodora Adzharova Sunday October 24 at 4 pm. All seats $15

As an active soloist and a sought-after chamber musician, pianist Teodora Adzharova performs throughout the Baltimore-Washington region, frequently collaborating with musicians from both the Peabody Institute and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She has had numerous appearances at the Sundays at Three Concert Series, Summer Chamber Music at Roland Park, Montpelier Arts Center, Washington College, Towson University, University of Maryland, Silo Hill, and as part of the Hedgelawn Series. On many occasions, Teodora’s recordings have been broadcast on APM’s Performance Today. In 2015 she was honored to inaugurate the Peabody-UMBC (University of Maryland, Baltimore Country) Partnership in Innovation alongside cellist Mauricio Ray Gallego- a residency that took place at Linehan Hall, UMBC.

Teodora is an avid proponent of new music and has often appeared with the Now Hear This ensemble, led by Courtney Orlando, performing works by groundbreaking composers such as Reich, Haas, and Mincek. As a soloist, she has participated in master classes with many esteemed pianists including Richard Goode, John Perry, José Feghali, Tamara Poddubnaya, Éric Heidsieck and Anton Dikov (among others), and has performed under the baton of David Zinman and Edward Polochick. In 2016 she was chosen as the pianist for the Naxos recording of Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Puts’ CD, under the direction of Marin Alsop. Teodora is also a Co-founder and Artistic director of the Annunciation Cathedral Concert Series in Baltimore, MD.

As a devoted educator, she is currently a faculty member at the Peabody Conservatory, Peabody Preparatory and the Community College of Baltimore County. Teodora’s performing history encompasses the stages of multiple countries (US, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Macedonia, Czech Republic) and accolades at national and international competitions (Clara Wells Scholarship Competition (US), Yamaha Scholarship Competition( Bulgaria), Albert Roussel ( Bulgaria), Seiler (Bulgaria), Nikolai Rubinstein (France). She holds performance degrees from the Peabody Institute (MM, 2011; Performance Diploma, 2013; DMA, 2020) where she studied with renown pedagogue Ellen Mack.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

