Sultana Downrigging Artist’s Win Top IBMA Awards

Two artists scheduled to perform at the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend Festival (October 29-31) received top awards at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) 32nd annual awards show, held September 30th at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, a member of the band Mile Twelve, received the Fiddle Player of the Year award, while Danny Paisley was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year. Both Mile Twelve and Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass will play multiple sets on the Chestertown waterfront Saturday, October 30thas part of Sultana’s Downrigging Festival.

Keith-Hynes and Paisley are not the only Downrigging artists to win recent acclaim. Solo guitarist, Yasmin Williams, was recently profiled by the New York Times, National Public Radio (NPR), and the Washington Post who lauded her as a “new kind of guitar hero.” Visit the article here.

“We are grateful to our volunteer music directors, RousbyQuesenbury and Andrew Ferguson, for putting such an outstanding lineup together for this year’s festival,” said Brooke Logan Packard, Chair of the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Committee. Other nationally acclaimed artists scheduled to perform at Sultana’s Downrigging Festival include Colebrook Road, Country Current, Wicked Sycamore, Jackob’s Ferry Stranglers, and Tom Mindte. A full schedule and ticket information can be found at the festival’s website, www.downrigging.org.