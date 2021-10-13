Chestertown to Install Pinch Points at Intersection for Pedestrian Safety

On Thursday, October 14th the Town of Chestertown, in partnership with Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC), will install traffic-calming infrastructure at the intersection of High St and Water St. The design is meant to ‘pinch’ the intersection to allow more space for pedestrians, giving them greater visibility and protection from oncoming traffic, and to slow vehicles on their approach.

The pinch point design for this installation was created through outreach and engagement with residents and has been tested on four separate occasions in August and September. The installation will not remove any parking and has proven to not prohibit any vehicles currently permitted to move safely through the intersection.

“The intersection of High and Water St is a cross roads for residents and visitors of Chestertown to reach the Chester River and Wilmer Park. But the intersection can be dangerous and inaccessible for families and wheelchair users,” said Owen Wilson, Towns Project Manager at ESLC. “We hope to improve the safety of this intersection so it is safer and more accessible for everyone.” In July, Bailey spoke with the Chestertown Spy regarding this project; video of discussion can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XbjjMUsPzk&ab_channel=SpyNewspapersofMaryland

The intersection pinch point will be constructed initially as a Demonstration Project, which is a temporary installation using materials that allow the structure to be adjusted and altered based on feedback, observations, and data. If the design proves to have the desired effect, it can be made more permanent in a structure that will fit the aesthetic of the neighborhood. Funding for this project came from private donations from residents.

For more information about the project, please contact Owen Bailey at obailey@eslc.org.

