October 13, 2021

News News Notes

Chestertown Lions Club Has Another Successful Chicken Barbeque Event

It was a beautiful Saturday morning on October 3, 2021, with smoke billowing into the air across from the college on Washington Ave. This signaled another Lions Club chicken barbeque was in progress. Dinners went on sale around 10:30 amas cars began backing up early at the sales tables. Demand was so great again this year, that 700 dinners were sold in record time. Look for us in the Spring for another barbeque!

