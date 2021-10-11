At the Academy: On Close Introspection with AAM Curator Mehves Lelic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the end of the day, a talented curator must think about what their audience actually “sees” at an exhibition. For it is not only the process of selecting objects but how that art can be observed in new ways for the casual visitor.

And that was very much on the mind of Academy Art Museum’s curator Mehves Lelic as she assembled “Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama” which is currently on view until November 7. With the help of private collectors and paintings found in the AAM’s ever-growing permanent collection, Mehves has pulled together some of the most proclaimed mid-20th century artists, like Helen Frankenthaler, Judy Pfaff, Pablo Picasso, Martin Puryear, and Howardena Pindell, to allow the visitor to inspect these remarkable examples of both modern and contemporary art.

In our Spy interview, Lelic puts the spotlight on the unique differences of approach and intention of the work of Jean Davis and Richard Anuszkiewicz as well other examples where the viewer must test their perceptions with this impressive grouping.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about this exhibition please go here.