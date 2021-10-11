Adkins Mystery Monday: It’s Found in Bog and Swamp Environments

Happy Mystery Monday! This mystery plant may not be at Adkins Arboretum, but has been found in Caroline County. This resourceful plant is found in bog and swamp environments. What is it?

Last week, we asked you about the American beautyberry (Callicarpa americana). American beautyberry is an important wildlife food plant that attracts birds and butterflies. While it is known to have an ethnobotanical history, it also has high ornamental and ecological value. This understory shrub requires little maintenance and does well in moist soils and part shade. Check it out in our Parking Lot Alive gardens next time you visit Adkins Arboretum!

