Spooky Halloween Play Trail at Pickering Creek

Pickering Creek Audubon Center will debut its Spooky Halloween Play Trail on Friday October 22nd. The trail begins at the Center’s overflow parking lot and winds through Pickering’s woods on the center’s Woodpecker Trail. The Spooky Halloween Play Trail features thirteen stops that encourage kids and families to explore nature through short fun activities. The trail is self guided and starts at the Center’s overflow parking lot. At the stops it asks kids to do interactive activities like: “Call Who cooks for you, who cooks for y’all like a barred owl in your spookiest voice.” Each location asks kids and parents to engage a different sense as they explore nature around them.

“The forest floor is padded in crunchy leaves and animals are completing last-minute preparations for winter. Even though it may not seem like it, the forest is still full of beauty and life,” says trail creator Alex Lloyd, “come enjoy a late-autumn stroll through our interactive Spooky Halloween Play Trail! Visitors to the trail will get to learn about bird sounds, take home a recipe for making a pinecone bird feeder, participate in nature art and learn some fun nature jokes.” The trail will be in place from Friday, October 22nd through Sunday, November 14. Keep an eye on the weather and remember boots if it has been rainy!

On Sunday October 31, 2021 at noon you can bring a family picnic to Pickering and enjoy and wagon ride and hike the Spooky Halloween Play Trail. At noon the Pickering wagon will ferry picnickers and their coolers/baskets to the Pickering waterfront picnic tables for your DIY picnic overlooking the creek. By 1pm you will load your cooler onto the wagon and then either enjoy a self guided mile hike through the Center’s woods back up to the farm and parking where your cooler will be waiting for you or ride the wagon back down to the Pickering farm parking lot. You provide the food, we provide the ride.

RSVP for the wagon ride at www.pickeringcreek.org

After enjoying the Spooky Halloween Play Trail, further explorations lie beyond, with over four miles of trails and several beautiful vistas over Pickering Creek and the Center’s expansive wetlands, Pickering Creek has miles of trails for exploration and enjoyment.

This year’s brand new Spooky Halloween Play Trail at Pickering Creek is sponsored by the Talbot Optimist Club of Easton. The Optimists have been meeting the needs of Talbot County youth by “bringing out the best in kids” since 1996. The Talbot Optimist Club has raised more than $225,000 supporting local youth, including the sponsorship of the Optimist Field at the A. James Clark North Easton Sports Complex, and much needed annual support to organizations like Pickering Creek, the Talbot YMCA, Talbot Mentors, Easton Little League, as well as art programs, public and private school initiatives, leadership camps, sport activities and more.

Access to the Center and trail are free. Pickering Creek’s trails are open daily from 7am to 6pm during October and the first week of November and 7am to 5pm thereafter. Guests are asked to carry masks and wear them when passing each other on trails, restrooms are limited at this time, so plan accordingly. For all our guidelines please check:

https://pickering.audubon.org/visit/planning-visit