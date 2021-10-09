Gunston Welcomes Comedian Brett Walkow as Bull & Oyster Roast Emcee & Auctioneer

The Gunston School is pleased to welcome comedian Brett Walkow as the master of ceremonies and auctioneer for their upcoming event, the Bull & Oyster Roast + Alumni Reunion on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. For more than 25 years, Walkow has been making audiences laugh with his signature blend of silliness, warmth, and off-the-cuff audience interaction. He’s performed alongside Melissa McCarthy & Jimmy Fallon, appeared on The Tonight Show, and in Seinfeld’s movie ‘Comedian’.

Walkow, who comes from a family of teachers and “truly believes we should all help one another,” spends a huge portion of his year performing for charities coast to coast with the help of his company, Team Love Army. His credits include: The Golden Globes, Comedy Central, HBO, NBC, FOX, CBS, Just For Laughs Festival, Lollapalooza, 11 years in Las Vegas (Harrahs & MGM Casinos), a 200 episode celebrity talk show (with guests including Kevin Nealon, George Wallace, The Simpsons, Family Guy), Hollywood red carpet specials, and various live venues worldwide.

“We are beyond excited that Brett agreed to emcee the Bull Roast,” said Event Director Lynda Scull. “His commitment to charity work, especially to teachers, is a perfect fit for this event. The Bull Roast has currently sold more than 200 tickets and gathered 50+ auction items (with more coming in every day). I think after 18 long months of the pandemic, coming together as a community to support the school will be just what the doctor ordered!”

The Bull & Oyster Roast + Alumni Reunion will be held outdoors on the school’s waterfront campus, overlooking the Corsica River on Saturday, October 23 from 5-9 p.m. The evening includes delicious food provided by Bayside Catering, premium beer and wine, plus a rye whiskey tasting bar. With both a silent and live auction planned, guests will have the opportunity to bid on an array of fantastic vacations (spring break at Deep Creek, Best of Bethany Beach A Trip to the Big Apple and more), golf outings, professional photography sessions, artwork, and a day cruise on a luxurious Fountaine Pajot MY6 Motor Yacht or Elba 45 sailing catamaran, among others. For the live auction, those unable to attend in person may appoint a proxy by contacting Jen Matthews at jmatthews@gunston.org.

Additionally, raffle tickets are on sale for $100 each. There will be five winners announced with four receiving $250 cash and the “grand prize” winner wins their choice of first pick of a live auction item or $1,500 cash. The event also features a Wine Pull in which attendees can pay $15 for the opportunity to choose (at random) from over 50+ donated wines from around the world, ranging in price from $15-$50 — the catch being that you don’t know what you’ll “pull” until you’ve opened it.

Tickets are on sale now at $100 per person and $65 for alumni and former faculty and staff members, with an option to also sponsor a ticket for current faculty and staff members. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Visit https://gunston.org/ bullroast21 to purchase tickets, donate wine or an auction item, or to sign up for a sponsorship (or do all three!). For more information, or for those interested in donating wine or an auction item, contact Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1101 or email lscull@gunston.org, or fill out an online form.

Sponsorships are available and range from a Brisket Sponsor ($100) up to a Grill Master Sponsor ($5,000), with a price point for every budget. New this year are Heron Hero Annual Sponsorship options, which combine the sponsorship benefits of all three Gunston fundraising events (Bull & Oyster Roast, Heron Hustle, Golfing fore Gunston) into a yearlong package. Along with community-wide recognition, Gunston’s sponsors are also listed on the school’s Green & White Pages, a directory of Gunston community-owned businesses and services.

Grill Master sponsors include Heron Heroes Rick & Dani de los Reyes, P’23, Heron Heroes Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23 ’25) and Friel Lumber Company (Jay & Gina Friel, P’22 and Jim & Mary Helen Friel).

Prime Rib sponsors include Heron Heroes Gillespie & Son, Inc. (Gillespie Family, P’20 ’22 ’24), Heron Heroes “Friends of Gunston” (anonymous), McAllister, DeTar, Showalter & Walker (P’25), and the Amygdalos Family, P’20 ’23.

Choice Sponsors include Shore United Bank and Mr. Glenn Michael. Select Sponsors include Heron Heroes Dr. Laurie Lewis & John Lewis, Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat on Kent Island, KRM Construction, and Kent School. Sirloin Sponsors include Tiffany Cloud, Realtor with Meredith Fine Properties, ImPRESSive Printing, Griswold Travel (Emily Griswold, P’24), Avon Dixon Insurance Agency, and the Sanderson Family, P’22 ’23. Brisket Sponsors include St. Anne’s Episcopal School, the Thomas Family, The Day Family, P’24, and the Arthur Family, P’25.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.