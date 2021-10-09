Chesapeake Lens: Autumn Sunrise by Melissa King

“Morning sunrise walks always make my day better. The Chestertown waterfront at Wilmer Park is an especially spectacular place to view the sunrise and to spend time in prayer. On this misty September morning, the rising sun looked particularly autumnal while, on the boathouse dock, the oars were stacked and waiting for the Washington College Crew team.” “Autumn Sunrise” by Melissa King, Chestertown, Maryland.
