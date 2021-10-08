Emmanuel Episcopal Church Presents an Organ Recital by Andrew Sheranian

The 28th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown presents an organ recital by Andrew Sheranian, on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Since 2010, Andrew Sheranian has been Organist and Master of Choristers at the Parish of All Saints, Ashmont in Boston, an Anglo-Catholic church known for its commitment to excellence in liturgy and music. His duties at Ashmont include recruiting, training, and conducting the Choir of Men and Boys, as well as playing the parish’s two pipe organs.

Prior to Ashmont, Mr. Sheranian served as Organist and Choirmaster at Christ’s Church in Rye, New York, working with a large semi-professional choir of adults, teens, boys, and girls. Before that, Mr. Sheranian was enrolled at Yale University through the Institute of Sacred Music, where he completed his Master of Music degree. While at Yale, Mr. Sheranian was the Fellow in Church Music at Christ Church New Haven, working alongside Martin Jean and Robert Lehman. His undergraduate training was completed at the New England Conservatory of Music, under the tutelage of William Porter. As a student in Boston, Mr. Sheranian worked with Michael Kleinschmidt as Assistant Organist at All Saints, Ashmont.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 Cross St. Chestertown