Church Hill Theatre announces Grand Re-opening Gala Fundraiser

Church Hill Theatre proudly presents Curtain Up!, a gala evening of live entertainment to celebrate the grand re-opening of CHT. This black tie optional event will be held on Saturday, October 9 in the newly refurbished theatre at 103 Walnut St in Church Hill, MD. Tickets are limited and available now for purchase for $100 (tax deductible) at churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the box office at 410.556.6003. Proof of vaccination and accompanying photo id are required to enter the theatre.

Attendees will be able to indulge in hors d’oeuvres, marvel at the new art deco wall fabric, and bid on silent auction items during the 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour, accompanied by the musical stylings of Dick Durham. Donations for youth education scholarships and new theatrical seating will also be asked for at this time. At 7:30 p.m., the actors will enter, “Curtain Up!”, and the show will begin.

Director Shelagh Grasso has assembled a talented cast of familiar faces to usher Church Hill Theatre into this new era. Bradley Chaires, Nevin Dawson, Matt Folker, John Haas, and David Ryan form the men’s ensemble while Maria Boone, Liz Clarke, Jane Copple, Sarah Ensor, Jen Friedman, Heather Joyce-Byers, Colleen Minahan, Nina Sharp, Becca Van Aken, Shannon Whitaker, and Juanita Wieczoreck round out the female troupe.

The production team also includes music director, Julie Lawrence; producer, Sally Borghardt; accompanist, Amy Morgan; costumer, Connie Fallon; choreographer, Kendall Chaires (theatre business manager); stage manager, Steve Atkinson; lighting designer, Doug Kaufman; and set constructors Ken Collins, Carmen Grasso, Jim Johnson, and Tom Rhodes (Chairman of the Board).

This event is brought to you thanks to the careful planning of the Gala committee: Kendall Chaires, Shelagh Grasso, Tina Johnson, Sylvia Maloney, and Becca Van Aken.

Combine your love of theatre and community by joining us to celebrate over thirty years of stage magic on the Eastern Shore. For more information, please contact the Church Hill Theatre office at 410.556.6003 or visit churchhilltheatre.org.