Annual Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Classic Returns in October

After last year’s cancellation of one of its biggest and most popular fundraising events due to Covid-19, Benedictine has announced the return of its annual Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Classic on Friday, October 29, 2021. Over the past 30 years, this event has successfully provided much-needed support for Benedictine’s school and adult day and residential programs, which serve developmentally disabled children and adults ages 5-70+. This year, the funds raised from Birdies for Benedictine will support urgent needs, including student and adult program funding, facility repairs, and staff development.

This year’s tournament will be held at the Talbot Country Club at 6142 Country Club Drive in Easton, Maryland. The tournament will follow a scramble format with 4-player teams and a minimum handicap of 40. Entries of less than four players will be paired by the tournament committee. Designed by Ed Ault, the Talbot Country Club course is enjoyable to play with ten par 4’s, four par 5’s, and four par 3’s, providing a challenge for all skill levels. The forward tees play from 5,200 yards and the back tees play from almost 7,000 yards.

Registration and lunch will begin at 10 AM, followed by a putting contest at 11:15 AM and a shotgun start at 11:30 AM. The entry fee is $175 per person, or $700 for a team of four. This includes a greens fee, a cart, lunch, beer & wine, and an invitation to the awards ceremony, which will begin at 4:30 PM and will offer hors d’oeuvres.

Benedictine is thankful to the following sponsors for enabling them to host this year’s event: PNC Bank, Brian Goff, St. Michaels Patriot Cruises, Marasun Roofing, Sandra Amato, Brian Hegarty, and John and Pat Krieger.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. To register for the tournament or to become a sponsor, please visit: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/BirdiesforBenedictine2021

About Benedictine: Benedictine is one of the most comprehensive providers of services for children and adults with developmental & intellectual disabilities and autism. We offer a year-round educational program and 365-day residential program for students ages 5-21. Our students come from throughout Maryland, as well as adjoining states. Benedictine’s adult program provides community living, meaningful day services, and employment opportunities on the Eastern Shore and Annapolis. Benedictine’s mission is to help each individual achieve their full potential. Our mission and values of Hospitality, Dignity of Work, and Compassionate Caring are rooted in our founding by the Sisters of St. Benedictine. Today, Benedictine is a non-denominational organization, but we continue to honor and celebrate these values.