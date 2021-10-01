Rotary Day of Service October 16

The local area Rotary clubs in district 7630, along with the local Rotaract clubs have undertaken a project in conjunction with Meals of Hope to package 100,000 meals for the food insecure on October 16th for their annual day of service.

The Mission of Meals of Hope is “To inspire and empower communities to come together to end hunger.” Packing this many meals will serve to help many people but it can only happen with the help of volunteers.

Think of friends, family, church members, school mates, people from the food organizations, people from work, or anyone else that would be willing to volunteer for this worthy initiative.

There will be two shifts to pack meals, one from 9AM to noon, and one from 1PM to 4PM Saturday October 16th at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.

If you would like to sign up or know someone who would, please share this QR code with them.