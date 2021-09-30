Early Childhood Educator Talks You Through Tackling Day-to-Day Challenges of Raising Children

Why does my son refuse to put on his shoes today? How can I talk to my daughter about putting the phone down without starting World War III? These are the parenting conundrums that get answered in a newly published common-sense book on creatively outsmarting and innovatively communicating with your child.

Lynn Sanchez draws on her 50-year career in early childhood education and from her own experience raising three boys to author “Behind the Brussels Sprouts.” This charming laugh-out-loud book gives you chapter-by-chapter insight on how to handle the messy day-to-day challenges of parenting.

Sanchez presents a digestible guide for child-rearing that young parents can relate to while weaving pedagogy learned as a site coordinator for renowned pediatric author T. Berry Brazelton.

Marrying the academic world of childhood education with real-life parenting hurdles easily comes together in Sanchez’s 13 chapters that you can easily flip through in between packing lunches and waiting for soccer practice to end.

Lynn Sanchez knows the ins and outs of parenting and talking to children from both her time as a teacher and as a mother. It takes a unique approach to fuse the two together, but when combined with this refreshing perspective equips parents with the know-how to invent new ways to work with their kids.

Sanchez earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in childhood development from Florida State University. Her professional career has been multifaceted with experience in the Montessori school system, educational therapy in a children’s psychiatric institute and positions of assistant professor of early childhood at the community college level. She also worked with the T. Berry Brazelton Touchpoints program as a site coordinator.

For information about “Behind the Brussels Sprouts” contact Sanchez at bsprouts72@gmail.com. The book is also available on Amazon.com for $15 for paperback and $8.95 for the e-book.