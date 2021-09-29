Philip Dutton and The Alligators to Headline FallFest Live at The Mainstay

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD welcomes back Philip Dutton and The Alligators for the headlining show of Rock Hall FallFest on October 9 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 online/advance and $25 at the door or by phone. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org.

The Mainstay is dedicated to the safety of its patrons, performers, volunteers, and employees. As such The Mainstay requires proof of full vaccination at the door with corresponding ID. Unvaccinated patrons may be admitted if they have documentation of a negative COVID test no greater than 72 hours before the show. Masks required for all patrons at indoor performances when not specifically eating or drinking. If you do not have one, The Mainstay will provide one at the door.

Saturday October 9 at 8 pm $20 advance, $25 door

Inspired by iconic musicians such as Professor Longhair, the Meters, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Louis Armstrong, Jon Cleary, Buckwheat Zydeco and many more, Philip Dutton and the Alligators play a broad variety of music from or about Louisiana and New Orleans with the goal of spreading these eclectic sounds around Maryland’s Eastern Shore and beyond.

The culture of New Orleans and surrounding areas have given birth to several styles of jazz, blues, R and B, Cajun and zydeco music producing greats from Satchmo (Louis Armstrong) to Clifton Chenier (the great zydeco accordion player). The Alligators have taken all these influences and put them into an enjoyable, danceable mix that has won them fans all around the Eastern Shore. Featuring Philip Dutton on keyboards and vocals, with Marc Quigley on guitar, Marc Dykeman – well known as bass man for the Chester River Runoff and his new band, the High &Wides, John Ewart on saxophone and Froittoir (rubboard) and Ray Anthony keeping the groove on percussion, their music reflects the rich cultural gumbo that is the soul of Louisiana and the heart of New Orleans

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

October 9 Rock Hall Fall Fest with Philip Dutton and the Alligators

October 11 Joe Holt with Libby York

October 16 Jeff Antoniuk and Helluvaband

October 23 Alynn Johnson and Robert Redd Dueling Pianos

October 24 Hedgelawn Classical Concert with Teodora Adzharova

November 6 Karen Somerville

November 8 Joe Holt and Dick Durham

November 13 Frank Vignola and Vinnie Raniolo

November 20 Sue Matthews

November 22 Joe Holt with Barbara Parker and Bob Taylor

December 12 Harp and Soul Holiday Show

December 13 Joe Holt with Sharon and Shawn