Chestertown Mayor David Foster to Run for Another Term

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chestertown Mayor David Foster has announced he will run for a full term in the upcoming November town council and mayoral election.

Foster, formerly Ward 1 councilman, was elected mayor by the town council after former Mayor Chris Cerino resigned in April.

Rather than seek nominations from outside the Council, a motion to select from standing members of the Council was passed. Councilmembers were allowed to nominate themselves as well as other councilmembers.

Foster says that having experienced both council membership and the mayoral office has given him a unique perspective of serving the community.

“As a council member, I had the luxury of focusing on specific issues, but I appreciate that as major, you really do have to follow everything, and that has been a new role for me,” he says.

And one that he enjoys.

Foster’s sense of finding “common ground” in a controversial issue has been the hallmark of his service in both roles and notable on the ongoing issue with the heating oil remediation on the hospital grounds. A long-time proponent of governmental transparency and staunch advocate of earning the public trust, Foster continues to push for accountability and resolution of the problem.

Foster’s range of job experience has offered the Town a unique skill set: the US Agency for International Development; US Environmental Protection Agency as an engineer and urban planner; USAID as a Senior Urban Environmental Advisor for Asia; and as Riverkeeper on the Chester River.

The November election will also offer two open seats on the Council. Ward 1 Councilmember Sam Shoge and Ward 3 Councilmember Ellsworth Tolliver are not seeking reelection. Filing deadline is Thursday, October 30 at the town hall.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.