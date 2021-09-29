Chestertown Lions Club Recognized for Outstanding Service during COVID-19

The Chestertown Lions Club was honored by the Kent County Commissioners on September 14, 2021 for their dedication and commitment to the community while participating in Kent County’s COVID-19 vaccination process. Twenty-five Club members assisted citizens 65 and older, who didn’t either have a computer or who had trouble logging in to the shot website, with shot registration. At the same, these Lions manned over 50 of Kent County’s Health Department’svaccination clinics with 3-5 members. Members supported patient registration, patient protocol monitoring, vaccination station assignments, post shot release, and patient parking. The Club supported the Health Department’s vaccination program from January through May, 2021 and helped over 1,500 county residents obtain their vaccination shots.