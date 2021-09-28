The Dirty Grass Players to Headline Adkins Arboretum Beer Garden October 23

Local beer, food trucks, ice cream and music by The Dirty Grass Players are all on tap when Adkins Arboretum’s Beer Garden returns on Sat., Oct. 23.
A four-piece new-grass band from Baltimore, The Dirty Grass Players are known for having one toe-tapping foot in traditional bluegrass while pushing boundaries with their blazing musicianship. Their ability to transition seamlessly from down-home bluegrass to spirited improvisation makes each performance a singular experience. Add some Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd or a dash of southern rock, and you’ll quickly understand what they mean by “dirty grass.” The 2017 winners of the Charm City Bluegrass & Folk Festival Band Competition, the band recently released their second studio album, “Beneath the Woodpile.”
Bull & Goat Brewery and Ten Eyck Brewing Company will be pulling premium craft beer, complemented by fare from Blue Monkey Street Tacos and Chesapeake Celebrations food trucks and small-batch “cow-to-cup” ice cream from Nice Farms Creamery.
The Beer Garden runs from 2 to 4 p.m., but food trucks will begin serving at 1 p.m. Seating is limited; bringing chairs or a blanket is highly advised. Advance registration is required. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 3–18 and free for children ages 2 and under. Register online at adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0 or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0
Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
