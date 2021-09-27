Trippe Gallery in October: For the Birds with Paula Waterman and Kevin Garber

As one season passes to another so does the bird migration on the eastern shore. To honor those migrations and journeys The Trippe Gallery is presenting an exhibition for October “For the Birds” featuring artists Paula Waterman and Kevin Garber. Birds are the ultimate changelings. Here one moment and gone the next, birds move from the past to the future seamlessly. No need for planning or forethought, birds know that their needs will always be met, no matter which wind they choose to ride. Instinctive, decisive and fluid, birds are “in the moment” in a way that humans can only imagine. They’re free.

Maryland artist, Paula Waterman has been drawing and painting all her life. Waterman can’t remember a time she wasn’t making art. Her oil paintings are incredible studies in accurate bird ornithology. The attention to detail in each feather and the presence of light in each painting are inspirational-one will not tire of admiring her art for a lifetime! A common thread in all her work is the critical importance of light source and light color; in fact she feels that light is the true subject in all her work. Waterman was a many year exhibitor at Easton’s Waterfowl Festival.

The avian landscapes of local artist Kevin Garber have been a popular exhibition at the gallery year-round. Garber’s works show spectacular color and a fresh brush style. He has been drawing and painting birds for 40 years. Garber’s bird art is as varied as one would expect. From large scale watercolor monoprints of birds and parts of birds, abstracted and undefined – to these tiny renderings of birds from around the world, Garber practices his drawing skills and mark-making with these simple shapes. Instinctive, decisive and fluid, birds are “in the moment” in a way that humans can only imagine.These birds are stationary, however. Not one is in flight. It’s the moment, this one moment – that he captures in these watercolors. Who knows where they – or he – will end up next? You can be assured however, that the bird will appear again, and again, in Garber’s work.

The exhibition opens this Friday during First Friday Gallery Walk. Hours 5-7. For more information 410-310-8727. The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St.