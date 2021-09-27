Mid-Shore Arts: Carla Massoni and Gallery Enter a New Era

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a busy summer arts scene slides into a promising autumn slate of gallery shows, theatre, and full weekend events like October’s Sultana Downrigging Festival, The Spy discovered one gallery addition in the works.

MassoniArt will be opening a Cross S. gallery at the old Create space in October. And no, don’t fret, the High Street MassoniArt gallery is not closing—the two galleries have different roles. MassoniArt High St. will remain the venue for main exhibits, and MassoniArt Cross St. will continue as the general gallery, open Thursday through Sunday.

Massoni says that long-term exhibits like the current Marcy Ramsey exhibit and the upcoming Marc Castelli show require extensive down-time for packing, set-ups and repainting the gallery after each show. Too many closures can disappoint and send away customers never to return.

The new space will allow the Chestertown gallerist time for closures during exhibit changes at her 203 High St. gallery while offering the public ongoing access to her artists and their selected paintings, sculpture, photography, and prints at the Cross St.location.

Also, Carla is aware of an influx of new Chestertown residents who aren’t familiar with the MasssoniArt gallery on High St. and she will be working with ex-Create partner Rob Glebe and wood artist Vicco von Voss to enhance and redefine the entryway to the gallery.

Opening in October, the Cross St. location will also offer wheelchair access, an issue that has always concerned Massoni.

Currently, MassoniArt is exhibiting Marcy Ramsey’s “Geometries” through October 11. The exhibit also features work by Michael Kahn, Katherine Cox, Rick Bisgyer, and Shelley Robzen. Marc Castelli’s “Querencia” will open on October 29, and a holiday exhibit is planned for December 1.

For more about MassoniArt, please go here.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.