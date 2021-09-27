Adkins Mystery Monday: Found on Some Goldenrod in our Garden

Happy Mystery Monday! Our Garden Stewards found this caterpillar on some goldenrod in the gardens. Do you know what it is?

Last week, we asked you about the black swallowtail caterpillar. These caterpillars are often found on plants in the Umbellifer family. Other host plants for this caterpillar include carrot, dill, and parsley. The black swallowtail will stay as a caterpillar for 3 to 4 weeks, then form a chrysalis and remain in its pupal stage for about 10 to 20 days before metamorphosing into an adult.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.