Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute on the Road: Smoky Mountains State Park

The Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute’s Justinian Dispenza checked in with the Spy again from where else?—on the road!

This trip, Justinian and friends are exploring the Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, including a 6-mile hike to the 6,700 ft. summit of Mt. Mitchell, a 4+ hour climb not for the faint of heart.

Dispenza’s interest in wilderness survival and living skills gives him a unique perspective on each environment they encounter. On this outing, he discovered plants native to that area; wintergreen and wild blueberries.

Based in Galena, Dispenza is happy to share his wilderness adventures with the Spy, and we are always happy to have a few minutes of vicarious, educational exploring.

“The Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute is a resource for education and empowerment, taking back our food system. We focus on teaching courses on sustainable gardening, mushroom growing, soap making, wilderness survival and living skills, and ecologically friendly building practices.”

This video is approximately five minutes in length. Please go here for more information about the Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute, see their Facebook page.