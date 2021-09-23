First Volunteer Fair A Resounding Success

The greater Kent County Volunteer Fair, held on Saturday, Sep. 11, in conjunction with the Chestertown Farmers Market, exceeded goals, according to the organizers. A total of 37 non-profit organizations displayed opportunities to volunteer, hundreds took advantage of the information, and many signed up.

“Thank you and your volunteers for organizing this event. It was a big success for us, and I expect the other organizations feel the same way. I can’t think of a better way to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” said Barbara Ellis, representative of Pets on Wheels.

“We had so much fun at the volunteer fair on Saturday, thank you so much for hosting!!” said Jessica Carey of Kent County Family YMCA.

Sponsors included the United Way of Kent County, the Rotary Club, Kent County Chamber of Commerce, the Kent County Commission on Aging, the Chestertown Lions Club, Washington College, WC-ALL, and the Town of Chestertown.

In response to requests, a second Fair is being planned for the Fall of 2022, under the auspices of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will maintain a listing on its web site of organizations using volunteers. Changes or additions may be emailed to kentcountyvolunteers@gmail.com.