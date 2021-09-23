Easton Choral Arts Announces Auditions for Gifted Students

Easton Choral Arts announces auditions for its Choral Scholars program for the 2021-2022 concert season. The program is open to gifted student vocalists in 9th grade through college. This season, Easton Choral Arts will present a Christmas concert featuring the music of John Rutter (December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and December 5 at 4 p.m.) and a spring concert featuring music from a range of music styles and periods (April 28, 7:30 p.m. and May 1, 4 p.m.). Students who successfully audition receive $1,000 for the season ($500 per semester). Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christ Church in Easton. To learn more or to schedule an audition, contact weslockfaw@christchurcheaston.org. You may also visit the website at www.eastonchoralarts.org.

The Easton Choral Arts Society is an auditioned choral ensemble that believes in the power of music to enrich the cultural life of the Eastern Shore. Under the direction of the pre-eminent Artistic Director, Wes Lockfaw, ECAS brings a commitment to deliver excellence to our singers, audiences, and supporters. While the group is based in Easton, its singers come from all areas of the Eastern Shore.