Chester River Chorale Cancels Fall 2021 Semester

The Chester River Chorale (CRC) is very sad to announce that the CRC Board has decided to cancel the Fall 2021 semester and Holiday Concert. The entire Board grieves this decision, knowing how cherished CRC is to its members and the larger community.

In August, the CRC Board agreed to meet weekly to assess Kent County’s Covid metrics in hope that a delayed opening was possible. The Board’s discussions were sincere, sometimes difficult, and always centered on verifiable data, as we considered the potential risks to our larger community based on what we know about large group singing (i.e., high aerosol expulsion) and the Covid Delta variant (highly contagious, even among the vaccinated). Unfortunately a hoped-for decrease in cases has not materialized and the CRC Board ultimately felt that the more responsible decision was to cancel again.

We are hopeful that by December, Covid will be sufficiently controlled that it will be safe to begin singing together in January, with a joyous reopening concert in the Spring. We will keep the community and our members informed, and look forward to welcoming singers old and new to join our voices to make music together.

Many of you know that our current Artistic Director Doug Cox is headed for his much-deserved retirement, but he has agreed to help the Board evaluate the outstanding candidates we have identified to succeed him. We have high hopes for a bright future in 2022. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our community which we have been pleased to entertain in the past twenty years and for which we will continue to make music in the years ahead.

The Chester River Chorale is under the direction of Doug Cox with assistant director and accompanist Stephanie LaMotte. Singers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to join. Please see our website, www.chesterriverchorale.org, for more information. The Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.