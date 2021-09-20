Adkins Mystery Monday: What Caterpillar is this on the Golden Alexanders

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what caterpillar we found on the golden alexanders (Zizia aurea)?

Last week, we highlighted common sneezeweed (Helenium autumnale). This fall blooming aster does well in full sun and medium to wet soils. Have you ever wondered how it got its name? Apparently, people used to dry the flowers and leaves and then used them for snuff to promote sneezing. The leaves, flowers, and seeds, however, are known to contain toxins, so we recommend just enjoying this plant for its beauty and ecological value.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum.