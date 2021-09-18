MENU

September 18, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Morning Duty by Kim Kelly

At 81 years young, Louis Cantler is one of the Chesapeake Bay’s iconic watermen. He’s pulling crab pots this morning; by afternoon, you can eat them at his eponymous restaurant near Annapolis. “Morning Duty” by Kim Kelly

